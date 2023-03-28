Holiday Valley plans $9 million in upgrades

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Holiday Valley announced it is planning for a total of $9 million in upgrades, which are set to begin this summer.
According to Holiday Valley, the upgrades are highlighted by a new state-of-the-art High Speed 6 Pack Chairlift that will replace the Mardi Gras High-Speed Quad. The resort said this will allow for two additional people to load each chair during peak operating times.
Additional investments include:
- A three-year renovation project on The Inn at Holiday Valley
- The purchase of a new PistenBully 600 snow groomer
- Continued investments into the snowmaking system
- Renovations to John Harvard’s at the Tamarack Club
“It’s wonderful and exciting to continue to grow Holiday Valley and offer more to our guests. Our mission is to create fun for every visitor and our mantra is quality first.”
- Holiday Valley President and General Manager, Dennis Eshbaugh