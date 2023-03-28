Holiday Valley plans $9 million in upgrades

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Holiday Valley announced it is planning for a total of $9 million in upgrades, which are set to begin this summer.

According to Holiday Valley, the upgrades are highlighted by a new state-of-the-art High Speed 6 Pack Chairlift that will replace the Mardi Gras High-Speed Quad. The resort said this will allow for two additional people to load each chair during peak operating times.

Additional investments include:



A three-year renovation project on The Inn at Holiday Valley

The purchase of a new PistenBully 600 snow groomer

Continued investments into the snowmaking system

Renovations to John Harvard’s at the Tamarack Club