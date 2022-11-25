Holiday Valley opens for winter season, more revenue for businesses

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Holiday Valley Resort opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Friday, with 9 slopes and 5 ski lifts ready for the weekend.

"Holiday Valley invests heavily in the snow making infrastructure year after year and that's what has allowed us to get open Friday," said Dash Hegeman, the Director of Marketing for the resort.

During opening day, the resort had mist and rainy conditions. Thanks to the man-made snow machines, the day went off without a hitch.

"Its been really good for an opening day, and there's a lot more snow than I thought there would be," said avid skier Nathan Petrycak.

The opening of the resort to winter sports enthusiasts also brings in revenue for the downtown businesses in Ellicottville .

"In the next two to four months it is 50 percent of our income of the year, so snow is important," said Ty Simic, manager of Ellicottville Coffee Co.

Simic says that even when the weather gets too intense for skiers and snowboarders, it helps the businesses along Main Street thrive.

"When the weather gets bad quickly people come in off the hill and they come into town, so it helps the businesses in town more than the valley," said Simic.

Holiday Valley Resorts' lifts will be open Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.