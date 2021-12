ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Holiday Valley is opening for the 2021-2022 ski season Friday.

The resort is opening up their Yodeler Express Quad and Tannenbaum Quad lifts at 9:00 a.m., making five trails available for skiers and snowboarders.

Lifts and trails will close at 4:30 p.m., and will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.