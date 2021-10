BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Here's another reason to celebrate the winter sports season in Western New York.

Holiday Valley in Ellicottville ranks number 2 on Ski Magazine's annual list of best ski resorts in the east.

That's the highest ranking the resort has ever had.

The rankings are based on reader surveys.

Holiday Valley ranked number six last year.

The resort plans to open the day after Thanksgiving this year, weather permitting.