Holiday Valley hosts annual Beer and Wine Festival

Event modified because of COVID-19
Posted at 10:23 PM, Nov 14, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival returned this weekend in Ellicottville.

The 17th annual event featured many of the region's best craft brewers, wineries and cideries.

Guests could sample all their favorites, and try something new as well.

The festival also featured live entertainment and food trucks.

This year's event was modified to give everyone a bit more elbow room, with two sessions at the Holiday Valley Lodge, each with a maximum crowd of 1,500.

All attendees, vendors, staff, and volunteers had to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or proof of a negative COVID test within the past 72 hours.

