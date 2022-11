BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — They're getting ready for fun in the snow in Ellicottville.

The Holiday Valley winter resort got some more fresh snow on Sunday, and crews continue making snow.

Crews are working on Yodeler, Mardi Gras and the Candy Cane loop right now.

The hope is to have at least those slopes ready for their target opening day this coming Friday.

All of that will depend on what the weather does this holiday week down in ski country.