Holiday Valley adjusts opening day target

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Holiday Valley in Ellicottville is adjusting its target for opening day.

Crews continue to make snow when weather permits, and some natural snow has fallen as well.

Resort officials now hope to be open for the new winter sports season by this coming Friday.

That will also signal the grand opening of the new Yodeler high speed quad chairlift.

All of this will depend on the weather.

More information on times and the number of lifts and slopes scheduled to open will come later in the week.

