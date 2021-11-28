Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Holiday Valley adjusts opening day target

Resort officials hope to open on Friday
items.[0].image.alt
Dash Hegeman
snowmake.jpg
Posted at 10:15 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 22:15:38-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Holiday Valley in Ellicottville is adjusting its target for opening day.

Crews continue to make snow when weather permits, and some natural snow has fallen as well.

Resort officials now hope to be open for the new winter sports season by this coming Friday.

That will also signal the grand opening of the new Yodeler high speed quad chairlift.

All of this will depend on the weather.

More information on times and the number of lifts and slopes scheduled to open will come later in the week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!