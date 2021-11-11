Holiday travel is expected to rebound this year, here's what to know if you're planning a trip

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — AAA expects nearly 48.5 million people to hit the road this Thanksgiving. That’s four million more than last year.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind if you’re planning a road trip: check over your car, looking at things like your tire pressure and fluid levels; have a "winter emergency kit" ready in case you break down, that should include snacks, bottles of water and blankets.

And with families getting ready to see loved ones for possibly the first time in two years the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, is preparing for a surge in traffic. AAA expects 4.2 million Americans to fly for the holiday, that's 80% higher than last year. Helen Tederous with the NFTA said they look to past holidays from this year to gauge what to expect.

“Back on Labor Day and even with spring break we did see some great numbers, daily numbers that were really promising but right now we are averaging about 60% of before COVID,” Tederous said.

Holiday travel is expected to rebound, here's what to know

If you're flying in two weeks week Tederous said to get to the airport early,

Because like typical thanksgivings, it will be busy.

To help beat those crowds AAA said the best thing you can do is to plan ahead. That means get there early to beat the lines. On top of so many more people flying this year and last year TSA is experiencing staffing issues and airlines are also short staffed. So, if you miss your flight, it could take hours or days to get a new one.

"People in the Buffalo area think we can be out of our car and be at the gate in 15 minutes,” Director of travel at AAA Western and Central New York Brian Murray said. But if you're coming home from a city from Orlando or la those airports are really busy, and you may need up to three hours.”

Make sure whatever airline you're flying with has your contact information. That way they can let you know of any last-minute changes, like delays or rerouted planes.

If you are someone who likes to wait until the last minute to book your flight, there is still availability, but prices are rising. The day before thanksgiving and the Sunday after are typically the busiest days to travel but thanksgiving morning may have more availability than you think.