BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Holiday shopping is now in full swing, and if you're looking for something with a European flair check out the annual Holiday Market.

This is a chalet style market featuring more than 400 rotating vendors over the next five weeks.

This is located along Ohio Street near Buffalo's Cobblestone District.

Each chalet offers unique gifts and holiday decorations.

The Holiday Market is open several days a week through December 23.