Holiday shopping: supply chain issues impact large retailers, but not some small businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you haven’t started your holiday shopping, and plan on doing most of it online, you could run into some trouble.

“You’re right now running a risk of being disappointed and each day that goes by, that risk is getting higher,” Natalie Simpson from the UB School of Management said. “There’s a huge bottleneck in the ports, that was a problem that was building for a long time.”

Simpson said supply chain issues, made worse by the pandemic are causing delays in shipping. She says the large national chains may have what you’re looking for, but it might take some work to find what you want.

“They’re not universal,” Simpson said. “If they’re offered in many different stores, it doesn’t mean all the stores are out.”

Simpson says shopping in person can help but shopping local can add an extra layer of certainty that you’ll have gifts on time. President of the Elmwood Village Association Therese Deutschlander said small businesses aren’t seeing the same supply issues.

“The beauty of small businesses is we work really closely with our suppliers,” Deutschlander said.

Simpson says most products sourced in North America should not be difficult to find. But Deutschlander said local small businesses have an advantage.

“Our artists can drop stuff off, we can pick things up,” Deutschlander said.

Simpson says large retailers will likely be back to normal in a year or two, but its best to get creative this holiday season. Small businesses on the Elmwood Strip will have specials and extended hours on Small Business Saturday on November 27 from 10 AM to 8 PM.

“People really shouldn’t worry about having successful holiday seasons this year,” Deutschlander said.