Holiday shopping season underway in East Aurora

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Thousands of people getting started on that holiday shopping this weekend in East Aurora.

The annual Arts and Crafts Holiday Art Show took place at Knox Farm State Park.

More than 70 vendors filled the mansion selling all kinds of jewelry, ornaments, gifts and more.The event also serving as a fundraiser, helping to preserve, promote and protect the park.

Along with the art show, there were free tours of the renovated guest house which you can now rent out for events and weddings.

