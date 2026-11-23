BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Black Friday just days away, the holiday shopping rush is about to kick into high gear. Americans are expected to spend a record $275 billion shopping online this holiday season, creating plenty of opportunities for thieves and scammers.

A study by SafeWise estimates that more than 100 million packages were stolen nationwide in 2025. While that's down from the previous year, porch piracy remains a major concern.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission says fake package delivery notifications are the most commonly reported type of text message scam.

Amazon, the nation's largest online retailer, is preparing for the holiday rush by hiring more than 300,000 workers nationwide.

"This is our Super Bowl," Amazon spokesperson Owen Torres told 7 News.

The company is offering advice to help customers protect their purchases.

One recommendation is to take advantage of Amazon's package tracking tools, which allow customers to monitor deliveries and share tracking information with friends or family members who can retrieve packages if the customers aren't home.

Customers can also provide specific delivery instructions, including asking drivers to leave packages in less visible locations.

"I kind of have the instructions to hide it behind one of my planters," Torres said. "It takes it away from street view and protects the packages out of sight."

If a package is stolen, Amazon recommends reporting the theft to local police before contacting customer service through the Amazon app or website to explore possible remedies.

Package theft isn't the only concern.

Amazon says approximately 360,000 customers contact the company each year to ask whether an email, text message or phone call claiming to be from Amazon is legitimate.

The company warns that scammers often create a sense of urgency, request personal information or demand payments through gift cards.

Amazon recently introduced a new tool for its "Alexa for Shopping" AI assistant, which allows customers to ask whether a suspicious communication actually came from the company. Customers can access the feature through the Amazon app or Amazon.com.

Amazon also recommends using its secure Locker delivery locations as an alternative to having packages left unattended on doorsteps.