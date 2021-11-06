Watch
Holiday shopping bonanza in Hamburg

Christmas in the Country attracts artisans from coast-to-coast
Posted at 7:35 PM, Nov 06, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Donations are a big part of the season, but so is holiday shopping.

The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to the Fairgrounds in Hamburg this weekend.

The event had to be canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Now celebrating its 36th year, the event has grown from a modest craft show, to a holiday market made up of over 400 vendors from across the nation.

Special measures have been taken to ensure patrons enjoy the event safely.

That includes contactless online ticket sales, additional space between booths and enhanced cleaning procedures.

