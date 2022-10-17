Holiday lights set to shine once again in Lancaster neighborhood

LANCASTER, N.Y.Y (WKBW) — Stony Brook Legendary Lights, formerly known as Stony Brook Shines for Others, will light up a Lancaster neighborhood this holiday season to benefit the Evan Wood Fund.

Organizers say Stony Brook Legendary Lights is a neighborhood organization devoted to partnering with and donating to child-centric charities in Western New York.

The Stony Brook/Quail Run neighborhood located in Lancaster is made up of over 300 homes across eight streets and has become known over the years for its community lights display.

The neighborhood is lit up nightly from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day and those who drive or walk through have the option to donate either online or at one of the donation boxes. All donations collected are presented to a child-centric charity at the end of the season. This year the neighborhood chose the Evan Wood Fund to be the recipient.

"As a child, Evan passed away from cerebral palsy complications. This had a profound effect on Evan’s brother, former Buffalo Bill, Eric Wood. All of the money that is raised for the Evan Wood Fund will stay right here in WNY and will have an immediate, positive impact on the comfort and care of local chronically ill children and their families. Additional information about the Evan Wood Fund can be found on their website at EvanWoodFund.org," a release says.

Cash or check donations can be made out to “Stony Brook Legendary Lights” and are accepted at all donation drop box locations.

If you wish to donate but are unable to visit you can donate by mail before December 22 to:

Stony Brook Legendary Lights

5406 Broadway

PO Box 54

Lancaster, NY 14086

Organizers say in an effort to improve traffic flow and for the safety of visitors and residents, you're asked to obey no parking signs and follow the preferred route map which can be found below.