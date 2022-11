BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police and Fire Departments are trading in their boots for skates.

The departments will face off in the Holiday Hockey Showcase at Buffalo RiverWorks Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free to watch. There will also be live music and raffles.

Money raised will go to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

If you're interested in donating, you can visit the Roswell Park fundraiser here.