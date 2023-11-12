Holiday help with groceries as we approach Thanksgiving in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As we turn the corner into the holiday season, so many people will be taking the time to help those in need.

A Thanksgiving Giveaway happened on Saturday at Parker Place on Jefferson Avenue here in the Queen City.

Vounteers handed out holiday groceries to families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet as we head into the colder months.

It's called Sustaining Artist: Strengthening Communities, and was organized by Mark Talley, whose mother Geraldine was one of the ten people murdered in the Tops mass shooting.

Mark says peopple were lining up in the morning , and that by the time the doors opened, all the supplies were gone within 15 or 20 minutes.