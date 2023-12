BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a holiday gift to single-parent families here in the Queen City.

The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers hosted its annual Brunch with Santa at its Moot Center on High Street Saturday.

Families were treated to a delicious meal, followed by music, kids activities, gifts and a visit with Kente Claus.

The BFNC is a community agency that helps people overcome life obstacles.