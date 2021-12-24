Holiday COVID testing surge happening at several WNY Rapid Testing sites

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - — Family and friends are making traffic at several WNY Rapid Testing sites.

Several people lining up at the sites say it's important to get tested before celebrating the holiday with their loved ones.

"It's reassurance. I have a lot of elderly relatives, and I have an autoimmune disease myself," Lindsay Carr says. "So just making sure our bases are covered so we can spend quality time together."

The mother says that getting tested at any of the WNY Rapid Testing sites isn't complicated for her.

"It's so smooth. They get you in and out so quickly. It's like going through the drive-thru for coffee," she says.

The owner of the five locations says it's all about connecting daily and friends to safety by taking a quick swab before getting together for the holidays.

"The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly, so people are testing more, and they're testing more because of the holiday, so we've seen a huge increase," Karen Misiak tells us.

One worker says this holiday week of testing, especially today, on Christmas Eve, has been like a revolving door for the team.

The lab technician, Jalissa Fuller, says she makes sure everyone gets their results as quickly as possible.

"We run them and make sure they're running correctly," Fuller says. "Making sure the labels match up. Don't mix the patients up. Make sure the patients receive the correct results."

Meanwhile, people like Lindsay Carr make sure she gets the green light to keep her and her family safe.

"Get tested for sure. If there's one thing that you can do to take part in all of this is to ensure your safety and then the safety of everyone else around you," Carr says.

There will be rapid testing on Christmas Day. The locations and times are listed below:

1) Buffalo Niagara International Airport( near baggage claim), 9a.m. - 1 a.m.

*Note: you don’t have to be an air traveler to use this location.

2) Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls, NY, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

3) Buffalo Niagara Marriott, Amherst, NY, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

