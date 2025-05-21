'Hold them in your hearts': Alden honors 14 fallen heroes with memorial dedication

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, the Alden community came together to honor 14 local sons who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Among them was Robert McCarthy, a U.S. Marine who was just 19 years old when he was killed in action during the Vietnam War in 1969.

For relatives like Carol McCarthy and Charles Kocher, the unveiling of Alden High School’s new Hometown Heroes Memorial gave them both a sense of grief and pride.

“He was a U.S. Marine, and he was killed in action in Vietnam in 1969,” Carol said. “He was 19 years old. You never recover, you never get over it...He was brave, strong, wonderful smile, just a wonderful guy.”

The memorial, now a permanent fixture at Alden High School, stands not only as a tribute to Robert McCarthy but to all 14 Alden graduates who gave their lives in military service. It’s a reminder to students and community members alike of the very real cost of freedom.

“This is why they say old soldiers do not ever want to see another war or conflict,” said Michael Bennett, a U.S. Army veteran and president of the Board of Education. “They do not want to go through the pain of losing a buddy, and they do not want any more families to go through the sadness and pain of losing a loved one.”

Superintendent Adam Stoltman said the memorial will serve a role in education and remembrance.

“The fact that these 14 individuals were so close to our current seniors’ age is something they need to be reminded of on an annual basis,” Stoltman said. “It gives them perspective.”

“We have all lost somebody in the wars, fathers, brothers, uncles, sisters, we have all lost somebody,” said Charles Kocher. “So we all have a certain emotion and attachment, so I will always hold them in your heart.”