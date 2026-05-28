Hochul signs FY 2027 budget that includes energy rebate checks, protections from ICE overreach, no tax on tips

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the FY 2027 budget, which she said focuses on affordability, safety and expanding opportunity for all.

"Every proposal included in this Budget was a fight for New Yorkers and their future. Working with my partners in the Legislature, we delivered an ambitious agenda that will lower costs for hardworking families, keep New Yorkers safe and create opportunity for all." - Gov. Hochul

The budget includes the following, according to the governor's office:



Investments to put New York on a path to statewide universal childcare

One-time energy rebate checks to help New Yorkers tackle utility costs

Known as "Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate (POWER) Checks," joint filers with incomes below $150,000 will receive a check of $200; single filers with incomes below $150k will receive a check of $100; joint filers with incomes between $150,000 and $300,000 will receive a check of $150. They will be issued as advanced credit checks and will be mailed out between September and December. The governor's office said you are eligible if you: Filed a timely New York State Resident Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2024; Were a full-time resident for New York State for Tax Year 2024; reported income within the qualifying thresholds; and were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.

Enacting a set of laws to protect New Yorkers against aggressive federal immigration enforcement

Record investments in public safety funding to drive down crime and keep New Yorkers safe

Advancing legislation to ban illegal, homegrown 3D-printed ghost guns and DIY machine guns

Implements measures to reduce auto insurance rates for drivers

Agreements to protect vulnerable renters and homeowners

Relief for farmers impacted by federal tariffs

Investments to help New Yorkers put food on the table

No taxes on tips

You can find all the details on the governor's office here.