Hochul: New York bars and restaurants can stay open until 4 a.m. during FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Ahead of the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she signed legislation that temporarily allows bars and restaurants to stay open and serve alcohol until 4 a.m. during the World Cup.

"The new law allows on-premises licensees to sell alcoholic beverages until 4 a.m. from June 11, 2026 through July 20, 2026," a release says. "This change will help bars, restaurants and other on-premises establishments meet increased demand during one of the world’s largest sporting events, while maintaining an orderly and time-limited framework for alcohol service."

The governor's office said key provisions of the new law include:



From June 11, 2026 through July 20, 2026, on-premises consumption licensees may sell or offer for sale alcoholic beverages until 4 a.m., notwithstanding more restrictive county-adopted hours.

The temporary change does not apply where the State Liquor Authority has imposed more restrictive hours as a condition of a license.

The law takes effect immediately and expires and is deemed repealed on July 21, 2026.

“The World Cup is coming to New York and I want every New Yorker and local business to be part of the action and celebration, no ticket required. From the first kick to the last whistle, bars and restaurants across our state can stay open throughout the tournament, bringing New Yorkers together to cheer on every goal and supporting small businesses across the state.”

- Gov. Hochul