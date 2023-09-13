Hochul needs 'objective' for a special session, pushes work permits for asylum seekers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — During a COVID briefing on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul discussed the possibility of a special session to deal with New York's influx of asylum seekers.

Hochul said there needs to be an objective. "If there were to be a session what would be involved," she said.

Hochul said she has met with legislative leaders and discussed the influx of migrants and the possibility of a session. She said her priority is pushing the White House on several requests. She said granting temporary protected status for Venezuelans in New York and green lighting work authorization for asylum seekers is at the top of her list.

She said Venezuelans make up about 55 percent of the migrant population here.

"But just imagine if 40 percent of the migrant population was granted this status could work within days. I have 460,000 open jobs in the state of New York and 5,000 farm jobs today," Hochul said.

Meanwhile, State Minority Leader Senator Rob Ortt said he is not sure if this will automatically solve the situation.

"The reason it hasn't been done is because this requires a larger plan and more importantly it requires something has to be done to stem the flow. If we continue to receive 10,000 migrants a month this problem is not going to get better it's going to get potentially a lot worse," Ortt said.

Ortt also said there should be a session to address these issues.

Still, Hochul said they are leaving "no stone unturned" to find some way to get asylum seekers out of shelters and into jobs.

Hochul also called on the White House for more help with the migrant situation.

"And I'm aware of what the White House has said, and I'm saying it's a federal problem. We need your help. Do something," Hochul said.