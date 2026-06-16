Hochul: Nearly 3 million New Yorkers set to receive over $2 billion in tax relief

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly three million New Yorkers will receive over $2 billion in tax relief through New York's School Tax Relief (STAR) program.

The governor's office said STAR provides property tax relief to eligible homeowners and seniors statewide. Most homeowners eligible for a STAR credit will receive a check between $350 and $600, and most seniors eligible for an Enhanced STAR credit will receive a check between $700 and $1,500.

Checks are already being delivered and will continue across the state throughout the summer and fall. You can visit the STAR Resource Center online here to track your check delivery, enroll in direct deposit and more.

The governor's office said homeowners who are eligible and registered for the STAR credit program will receive their STAR check before the deadline for their school taxes. Some parts of the state — including New York City, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse — have school tax due dates in late June and July and will receive their STAR benefits soon.