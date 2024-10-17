Hochul: Gun violence in New York has dropped to record low

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gun violence in New York has dropped to its lowest since the state started tracking this data in 2006, according to the governor's office.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that shooting incidents with injury have declined 26 percent through September 2024 compared to the same nine-month period last year. That number is based on reporting from 28 police departments outside of New York City that take part in the state's Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative.

You can flip through the entire gun violence report below

Niagara Falls, Rochester, Syracuse, Troy, Utica and Long Island all reported significant decreases in shooting incidents with injury.

Between January 1 and September 30 of this year, there were a total of 476 shootings reported compared to 646 during the same time last year. The governor's office says that's the lowest number of shootings reported since 2006 when only 17 police departments reported this data.

