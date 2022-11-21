Hochul directs Department of Financial Services to expedite insurance claims in response to snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has directed the Department of Financial Services to issue Temporary adjuster Permits to qualified out-of-state independent insurance adjusters in order to expedite insurance claims due to the weekend snowstorm.

According to the governor's office, DFS expects all insurers to do their part by:

Promptly processing and investigating insurance claims made by claimants;

Allowing claimants to provide as reasonable proof items such as: photographs or video recordings (without the need for a physical inspection); material samples, if applicable; inventories; and receipts for any repairs to or replacement of property; and

Allowing claimants to make immediate repairs to damaged property, if necessary, to protect health or safety.

"My administration is using every tool at our disposal to deliver relief to New York businesses and homeowners following this historic winter storm. This new guidance will help to expedite insurance claims for New Yorkers in need and fast-track our recovery effort as we continue to work around the clock to assist Buffalo and Watertown area residents. I urge all New Yorkers to file claims as soon as they can to help rebuild their communities and homes." - Gov. Hochul

"DFS stands ready to help impacted homeowners and businesses with insurance questions and claims related to the winter storm. DFS will be issuing temporary adjuster permits to those responding to property losses in Western, Central and Northern New York counties, and we will continue to assist in emergency response efforts in partnership with fellow state agencies and local partners to help these communities rebuild and recover." - Department of Financial Services Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris

