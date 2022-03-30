Hochul directs $418 million of disputed casino revenue to go toward new Buffalo Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday the state has received the full $564 million from the Seneca Nation to resolve the nation's outstanding gaming compact dispute and more than $418 million will go towards the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

According to Hochul, the remaining funds "will go directly to the counties and cities of Western New York and be reinvested to support the local economy and communities."

The price tag of the stadium is expected to be $1.4 billion, with the state on the hook to contribute $600 million toward it. This directive from Hochul would mean a significant portion of the state's contribution would be covered by the funds received from the Seneca Nation.

You can read the full statement from Hochul below: