Hochul directs $418 million of disputed casino revenue to go toward new Buffalo Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday the state has received the full $564 million from the Seneca Nation to resolve the nation's outstanding gaming compact dispute and more than $418 million will go towards the new Buffalo Bills stadium.
According to Hochul, the remaining funds "will go directly to the counties and cities of Western New York and be reinvested to support the local economy and communities."
The price tag of the stadium is expected to be $1.4 billion, with the state on the hook to contribute $600 million toward it. This directive from Hochul would mean a significant portion of the state's contribution would be covered by the funds received from the Seneca Nation.
You can read the full statement from Hochul below:
Since the beginning of my administration, I have been committed to resolving this dispute and securing the funds that State and local governments are owed. The courts have consistently ruled in the State's favor, yet no payments were made. Upon taking office, I sought to negotiate in good faith, and we have met every hurdle. I am pleased to have finally reached a resolution, and the full $564 million has been received by New York.
These funds were generated in Western New York, and I am directing the State's share, which is more than $418 million, to the new Buffalo Bills stadium. This will ensure the Bills remain in New York State and support 10,000 construction jobs. The remainder of the funds will go directly to the counties and cities of Western New York and be reinvested to support the local economy and communities.
I thank President Pagels and the Nation leadership for fulfilling their commitment to the people of New York.