Hochul calls on Biden to direct additional federal resources to NYS to help manage asylum seekers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that she has sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to take action and direct additional federal resources to New York State to help manage asylum seekers.

According to the governor's office, Hochul outlined specific requests in the letter, including:



Expedited work authorizations for asylum seekers

Financial assistance for New York City and New York State

The use of federal land and facilities for temporary shelter sites

Title 32 designation to provide federal funding for the nearly 2,000 New York National Guard members currently providing logistical and operational support across the State

“For over a year, I have called for federal assistance and support for New York as we manage the unprecedented number of asylum seekers arriving in our state. New York cannot continue to do this on its own. It is past time for President Biden to take action and provide New York with the aid needed to continue managing this ongoing crisis.” - Gov. Hochul

The governor has also directed the New York State Department of Labor (DOL) to help connect asylum seekers to employment opportunities after obtaining federal work authorization.

You can read Hochul's letter to Biden in full online here or below: