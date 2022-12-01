Hochul announces request for proposals to redevelop Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a request for proposals to redevelop Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

The main terminal and three buildings located at 901 Fuhrmann Boulevard have been vacant for years. Hochul said the RFP is an opportunity for real estate developers to purchase and transform them into a waterfront destination. Proposals are due by 8 p.m. on March 30, 2023.

The governor's office said the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation believes the project could include residential, restaurants, office space, cultural attractions and parking.

"Terminal A is a massive vacant structure that has tremendous potential to become a destination that builds on the success of other Outer Harbor improvements. Now is the time for Buffalo to take advantage of this unique and historic architectural asset, much like what has occurred with large terminals in other waterfront cities. We look forward to seeing the creative proposals submitted for transforming the property into a destination that will attract visitors to the water's edge while also providing a unique place to live and thrive." - Gov. Hochul

You can find more information on the property here.

Construction got underway in November 2021 on a separate project to transform the Terminal B property on the Outer Harbor.