Hochul announces applications now open for 'East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that applications are now open for a second round of the $5 million "East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund."

The program is being administered by Preservation Buffalo Niagara and its goal is to help stabilize at-risk buildings for commercial use and redevelopment. Applications are available here and are due December 3, 2022.

It is open to owners of commercial and mixed-use structures that were built more than 50 years ago and meet additional program criteria. A virtual information session will be held on October 19 at 6 p.m. and you can register here to attend. You can find further information here.

"With this Fund, we are taking steps to address decades of neglect in East Buffalo and standing by our commitment to doing right by this community. The East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund will allow for much-needed renovations at historic buildings to restore the neighborhood and bring bustling commercial activity back to this community. I encourage businesses to apply and be a part of the revitalization of East Buffalo." - Gov. Hochul

Grants of up to $150,000 are available to cover 90% of costs to stabilize at-risk buildings. Property owners are required to contribute 10% of the total project costs.