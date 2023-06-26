Historic North Tonawanda pool closed due to safety concerns but plans for a new pool are in place

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda officials announced the Payne Park Memorial Pool will be permanently closed due to growing safety concerns, but plans are in place for a new pool.

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec said the current pool is deteriorating and it was going to cost upwards of $100,000 to replace the ripped liner which is why the city is looking to replace it. He said the new proposed pool will be cheaper for the city in the long run.

North Tonawanda City Council Plans for the new facility in Payne Park.

City leaders are working through the design process with hopes of opening the new pool in 2025. They're looking to raise the $6 million needed for the pool through grants and donations.

An online public survey conducted in 2019 found the majority of people favored the idea of building a new pool facility. Nearly 43% of people wanted the new pool facility while nearly 38% of people wanted to keep the old pool.

A pool will still be available this summer at the North Tonawanda Intermediate School.

There's free family swim on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Raindrop Spray Pool will also be open Monday to Saturday noon to 8 p.m. until August 19.