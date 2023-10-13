Hispanic Women's League of Western New York helps build knowledge and friendships

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hispanic Women's League of Western New York was started in 1979.

During the teacher's strike, teachers and mothers teamed up to advocate for bilingual students and gaining more representation in education.

The group focuses on helping to educate and assist everyone, but places an emphasis on providing knowledge to Latina women.

Members host all sorts of workshops ranging from budgeting to education that help community members gain knowledge to lead more successful lives.

Vice President Annette Laria Cirilo says the league pushes to help women build skills in financial wellness.

"To me, everyone should have enough money under their control to get out of any situation, good or bad. Whether they have to, they need to, or they're asked to."

Cirilo says that the group provides women with a space to uplift and build strong bonds with one another.

"My sisterhood is so important to me and I'm very lucky I have a lot of woman friends. The women that are part of the Hispanic Women's League are like sisters to me... Having strong, smart, capable women around you just uplifts you."

The Hispanic Women's League will be hosting their Annual Brunch on October 14th at AcQua Restaurant to celebrate their 44th Anniversary. More information is available on their website.