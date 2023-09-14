Hispanic Heritage Month starting off strong on Niagara Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hispanic Heritage Council will be breaking ground on the new Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute on Friday. The ceremony starts at 10am on Niagara Street.

President and Founder of the organization, Casimiro Rodriguez, says he hopes events like this will bring the community closer together to celebrate the beauty of the Hispanic culture.

"The mission of our organization is to promote awareness and understanding of the contributions of Hispanics... and at the same time, be able to preserve it," he said.

The 10th Annual Salsa for a Cure event is also taking place Saturday evening and 7 News will be the media sponsor.

Hispanic Heritage Council Salsa for a Cure flyer

Rodriguez said making sure to educate others about the Hispanic culture and traditions is very important, but it is also important to educate young ones about their heritage. In this way, Hispanic heritage and traditions will be kept alive. He makes it a point to say that everyone is welcome to the events to celebrate together.

For more information on events and celebrations, the Hispanic Heritage Council has more information on their website.