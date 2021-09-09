Hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash to be in residence at University at Buffalo this fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash will be in residence at the University at Buffalo this fall and will work with UB students throughout the semester.

Grandmaster Flash will direct the next Working Artists Lab as part of a full semester of hip-hop inspired programming presented by the University at Buffalo's Arts Collaboratory.

“The residency at UB gives me a chance to tell hip-hop’s whole story. The sights. The sounds. The places and the moments,” says Grandmaster Flash. “It’s important that we get this history right. For the next generation to take music and art in new directions, they have to know where that music and art came from, who made it and how.”

“This is a momentous occasion for UB,” says Bronwyn Keenan, director of UB’s Arts Collaboratory. “Over the course of several weeks, students from UB and Buffalo State College, along with Buffalo-area artists, will have an opportunity to engage with one of the most important artists and innovators of our time – and he is making an ongoing commitment to UB.

Grandmaster Flash will hold a screening of his movie “Hip-Hop: People, Places & Things,” on September 30, along with sessions on October 1 and 2.