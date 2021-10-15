Hinsdale man arrested on rape, sex abuse and predatory sex assault charges

HINSDALE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hinsdale man has been arrested by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office on charges in connection with sex abuse of a child.
The sheriff's office said 36-year-old Scott D. Vaughn was arrested Thursday on the following charges:
- One count of rape in the first degree
- Two counts of sex abuse in the first degree
- Two counts of rape in the second degree
- One count of predatory sex assault against a child
- Endangering the welfare of a child
Vaughn was arrested at his residence Thursday without incident and arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court and held on bail in the county jail for further proceedings.