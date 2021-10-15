Hinsdale man arrested on rape, sex abuse and predatory sex assault charges

HINSDALE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hinsdale man has been arrested by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office on charges in connection with sex abuse of a child.

The sheriff's office said 36-year-old Scott D. Vaughn was arrested Thursday on the following charges:

One count of rape in the first degree

Two counts of sex abuse in the first degree

Two counts of rape in the second degree

One count of predatory sex assault against a child

Endangering the welfare of a child

Vaughn was arrested at his residence Thursday without incident and arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court and held on bail in the county jail for further proceedings.