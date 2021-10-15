Watch
Hinsdale man arrested on rape, sex abuse and predatory sex assault charges

Posted at 3:06 PM, Oct 15, 2021
HINSDALE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hinsdale man has been arrested by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office on charges in connection with sex abuse of a child.

The sheriff's office said 36-year-old Scott D. Vaughn was arrested Thursday on the following charges:

  • One count of rape in the first degree
  • Two counts of sex abuse in the first degree
  • Two counts of rape in the second degree
  • One count of predatory sex assault against a child
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

Vaughn was arrested at his residence Thursday without incident and arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court and held on bail in the county jail for further proceedings.

