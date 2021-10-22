Hinsdale man arrested, facing sex abuse charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hinsdale man has been arrested and is facing sex abuse charges.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced 38-year-old Joseph P. Green was arrested Friday without incident at his home following an investigation.
Green faces the following charges:
- Two counts of sex abuse in the first degree
- One count of sex abuse in the second degree
- Endangering the welfare of a child
Green was arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court and held on bail in the county jail for further proceedings.