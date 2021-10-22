Watch
Hinsdale man arrested, facing sex abuse charges

Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 22, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hinsdale man has been arrested and is facing sex abuse charges.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced 38-year-old Joseph P. Green was arrested Friday without incident at his home following an investigation.

Green faces the following charges:

  • Two counts of sex abuse in the first degree
  • One count of sex abuse in the second degree
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

Green was arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court and held on bail in the county jail for further proceedings.

