Hinsdale man arrested, facing sex abuse charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hinsdale man has been arrested and is facing sex abuse charges.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced 38-year-old Joseph P. Green was arrested Friday without incident at his home following an investigation.

Green faces the following charges:

Two counts of sex abuse in the first degree

One count of sex abuse in the second degree

Endangering the welfare of a child

Green was arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court and held on bail in the county jail for further proceedings.