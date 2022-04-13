Watch
Hilbert College honors Ukrainian President, offering full scholarship to refugees

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hilbert College in Hamburg is joining other colleges and universities to award Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an honorary degree at this year's Commencement ceremony.

Hilbert says Zelenskyy has demonstrated thoughtful leadership and tremendous strength and perseverance since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

“This award recognizes what President Zelenskyy has done to motivate the collective courage of his own citizens and the broader world in defense of freedom and democracy,” Hilbert President Michael S. Brophy, Ph.D. said. “It is hard to imagine a greater role model to present to our students at graduation.”

Hilbert will also establish a full scholarship to provide Ukrainian refugees an opportunity to enroll in online coursework through Hilbert College Global. This scholarship will also be offered to Afghan refugees.

“This small gift is one way we can contribute to our generation's greatest humanitarian crisis,” Brophy said. “In the same spirit, we will also offer this opportunity to Afghan refugees as well, many of whom have suffered from yet another crisis in a different part of the world.”

You can learn more about the scholarship here.

