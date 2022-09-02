Highway construction projects in New York State to pause for Labor Day weekend

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that New York State highway construction projects will be postponed until after Labor Day weekend.

From September 2 at 6 a.m. through September 6 at 6 a.m., closed traffic lanes will temporarily reopen in an effort to protect workers and make holiday travel safer.

"Labor Day weekend marks the end of the summer season, and many New Yorkers will be traveling across the state. We are suspending construction on state roads to ensure the safety of our motorists and help ensure everyone reaches their destination safely. We all need to do our part and be alert when driving, obey the speed limit, and move over for emergency service vehicles as needed." Governor Hochul

Some construction may resume behind barriers or in the case of an emergency.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the state's "Move Over Law" for any law enforcement, fire truck, ambulance, and construction or maintenance vehicle stopped along a highway. The law requires drivers to move out of the right-most lane for vehicles on the right shoulder or left-most lane for vehicles on the left shoulder, when changing lanes is possible.

Travelers can check road conditions by calling 5-1-1 or visiting the 511 website here.