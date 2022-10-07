Highmark Stadium's suite menu art contest celebrates all things Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What is Buffalo? How would you represent it? If you're like Chicago native Bianca L. McGraw, one thing comes to mind before anything else.

"I didn't want to be like chicken wings, but also yes chicken wings because that's very important," said McGraw.

But McGraw has called Buffalo home for the last 12 years and says there's so much more to love. Which is exactly what Delaware North's Highmark Stadium Suite Menu Art Contest put to the test.

"You know Buffalo has such a rich legacy in both sports and arts," said Alice Jacobs, Philanthropist and Jacob's Family Volunteer. "Probably better you know for sports but we really should be as well know for arts. So I've just always been seeking a route to connect those two worlds."

The contest was looking for a work of art that could bridge all of Buffalo's greatest assets together and give up and coming artist a platform to build their career.

"I was super excited," said McGraw. "I was just shocked. I was like oh my gosh."

McGraw's piece entitled "Bill's Country" took home the grand prize. Her art will be showcased inside of stadium suite menus. An absolutely fitting location since the art is made with coffee paint.

"So I wanted to put just the wings, the food, the culture, the idea of our snow," said McGraw. "Kind of just like show what is Buffalo Bills country so I was trying to put that together."

McGraw says it's hard to think about Buffalo without acknowledging the mass shooting that took place in May. So, McGraw uses her art as a way to heal.

"Buffalo had a tragedy and I am actually using that art to promote a sense of awareness for myself," said McGraw. "Providing space to have dialogue for those in the community because I go out an paint in the community. It gives people a chance to stop and say hey what you doing and I have a conversation and just talk."

"Obviously the 5/14 shooting impacted all of us here," said Jacobs. "We didn't start out seeking an artist who had specifically addressed that in their work but when we were looking at the entries it was very meaningful to us."

McGraw has a series of coffee paintings in the works. Each piece addressing different social topics, good and bad. She puts coffee to paper whenever inspiration from out city finds her.

"So the poetry, the music, the art," said McGraw. "I really enjoy that aspect and it's just I love it."