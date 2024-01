BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A very special flyover took place in Orchard Park Sunday.

Air Force pilot Ben Canetti capped off his 31-year military career by flying his KC-135 over Highmark Stadium as part of pre-game festivities.

Canaetti is a long time Bills fan, and this was his final flight as an active duty member.

He says he plans to make use of his time now with his two teenage daughters.

We wish him all the best in his retirement, and of course we thank him for his service.