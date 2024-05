BUFFALO, N.Y. — Happening today, you can get a workout in the home of the Buffalo Sabres.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is hosting its free 'Fitness on the Rink' event at the Keybank Center starting at 4p.m.

There are 45 minute classes including yoga, bootcamp, and cycling.

Registration is required. Right now all classes, except yoga, from 4:00 to 4:45 are sold out. You can register here.