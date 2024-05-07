Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield cuts a dozen jobs in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Slue Shield has cut a dozen jobs in Western New York.

According to a Highmark statement, the cuts are in its provider-relations and provider-operations areas.

In the statement that was provided to 7 News, Highmark said in part:

"Reinventing health care means reinventing how we work. Highmark Health is actively transforming to meet the changing needs of members and our communities through our Living Health model, while maintaining financial strength and stability.



Our Living Health model is designed to empower health-care providers to work with us more efficiently to support our members. We have made significant investments in our Provider Portal and Provider Resource Center to assist doctors, nurses and office administrators and create a better interactive experience. This includes a dramatic increase in automation across for provider-information management to drive down the need for manual intervention, major process changes and consolidation of program-management work across provider ops."

The news of the cuts comes as the Highmark prepares to move into Seneca One Tower.

In April 2023, Highmark announced it was shifting its Buffalo headquarters from West Genesee Street to the revitalized Seneca One Tower in the spring of this year.

Highmark, which at the time was HealthNow, moved into 257 West Genesee Street in 2007 as part of a brownfield cleanup project that incorporated a historic 1850 stone facade into the 430,500 square-foot building.