'Highlighting the beauty of it': Fika Midwifery unveils new artwork highlighting maternal awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Coit House in Buffalo unveiled new artwork Friday night highlighting maternal awareness.

The artwork over at the Fika Midwifery shows the beauty and truth behind motherhood.

The renowned Buffalo artist, Julia Bottoms, said it allows for education and representation.

"For me as an artist, I think just seeing it. Seeing a representation of what's totally natural and beautiful," artist Julia Bottoms said. "To have somebody portray that visually and to sit there during your appointments and see somebody breastfeeding in this work of art, I think can be really encouraging and I think it can help break down that stigma and help people to feel maybe a little bit less anxious about it. It's highlighting the beauty of it."

The Fika Midwifery offers services and support to mothers during all stages of pregnancy, especially the postpartum period.