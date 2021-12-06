High winds impacting the Western New York region

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High winds are making an impact across the Western New York region Monday.

The high winds made their way into the region Sunday night and have been steady throughout Monday causing power outages and road closures.

As of 6 p.m. Monday there are about 1,300 National Grid customers in the region without power, most in Erie County. You can find the latest information on the National Grid website here.

There are also about 900 NYSEG customers without power, most in Erie County. You can find the latest information on the NYSEG website here.

The City of Buffalo announced Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, Bird Island Pier/Broderick Park and Erie Basin Marina are closed due to high winds.