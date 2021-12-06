High winds impact the Western New York region

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High winds made an impact across the Western New York region Monday.

The high winds made their way into the region Sunday night and were steady throughout Monday causing power outages and road closures.

As of midnight there are a couple hundred National Grid customers in the region without power. You can find the latest information on the National Grid website here.

There are also approximately a few hundred NYSEG customers without power. You can find the latest information on the NYSEG website here.

The City of Buffalo announced Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, Bird Island Pier/Broderick Park and Erie Basin Marina are closed due to high winds.