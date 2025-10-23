Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
High winds damage Shea's Performing Arts Center exterior brick

BUFFALO (WKBW) — High winds caused damage to a section of the Shea's Performing Arts Center complex today, with a small portion of brick veneer breaking loose from the building's exterior.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the falling bricks, and officials confirmed the building's structural integrity remains intact.

Department of Public Works crews have secured the affected area with fencing to ensure public safety while repairs are assessed.

Officials say city crews will continue to monitor the building until the high winds subside.

