High schoolers from across Buffalo offer support for McKinley High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High school students from across the Buffalo School District offered their support for their peers at McKinley High School in the wake of a shooting and stabbing that occurred on campus.

Students shared their thoughts during a forum hosted by Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash Thursday.

“The fact that they all stood together with McKinley and represented our school, our colors, and everything. I'm grateful for that,” Nephtaly Canales, a junior at McKinley, said.

High schoolers from across the city said they are stepping up for their fellow students.

“Our teacher and staff are trying their best to bring the positive vibes back and help out each other so that this doesn't happen again," Anusha Adhikari, a senior at Hutch Tech, said.

"What I feel and what I believe is we just need more positive interactions with each other," Prince Mandilou, a junior at Riverside, said.

"I just try to stay happy and calm, and I try to check up on people. Like, how are you feeling about this? I just try to keep a smile on my face and try to rub off on them somehow," Jaden Coronado, a junior at Performing Arts, said.

Dr. Cash said it will take more than the students, staff and a safety plan to keep schools secure.

"We're not passing out guns in the cafeteria. We're not handing out weapons in the hallway. We're not teaching children how to be violent. This is a community issue," Dr. Cash said.

Dr. Cash specifically called out parents to do better.

"Parents have to have accountability. I got parents that jump out of cars and pounce on kids. I got parents that come into school and punch on the teacher. I got stuff happening here. Every day. So if all of us want to get together and solve this, then every body has to own their accountability," Dr. Cash said.

While Dr. Cash asked parents to take accountability, students at McKinley said they already have.

"Push forward into what you need to do to get success. Maybe if you have the time to help these people out, get from the negative to the positive, and to uplift and to help these people out in their situations," Canales said.

