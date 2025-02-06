High school student in Orleans County dies in car crash

KENDALL, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Orleans County community is mourning the death of a high school student following a car accident.

Josh Peters, a student of Kendall Central Schools, died in the crash.

Superintendent Nicholas Picardo says the district's Crisis Response Team has been activated to provide support. He says counselors are available all day Thursday for students and staff.

In a message posted on the school's website, Picardo said, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and to all those who knew and loved him."

The note goes on to say, "Thank you for your support and understanding in this difficult time. We once again will pull together as one family, one school, and one community."