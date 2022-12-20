BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With a need for children's pain-relief medicine in such high demand, pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are now limiting drug purchases.

"High demand is causing pharmacies to add restrictions to children's pain-relief sales," said Dr. Rachel Kaufman, Pediatrician & Partner at Buffalo Pediatric Associates.

CVS has restricted both in-person and online shopping to two products per check out. Walgreens has no in-person limitations but will only allow up to six over-the-counter fever reducers for every online transaction.

Local WNY pharmacies are also making changes.

"Last we talked, several weeks ago people coming down from Toronto, Fort Erie, Niagara Falls and Ontario," said Don Arthur, Pharmacist & Owner at Brighton-Eggert Pharmacy. "So you know, we knew if that were the case the shortage was going to get worse. So, we've been limiting to one to two."

Arthur said the timing couldn’t be worse with RSV, the Flu and Covid going around all at once.

"It's real bad, the timing because it's early," said Arthur. "It's December. We still have to get through January, February and March."

Arthur said if you're having a hard time getting your hands on the liquid version of the medicine you need, switching over to a chewable option could be easier to find.

"They're scored, they can be easily broken in half," said Arthur. "They can even be quartered to even get the dose down to the appropriate dosage for children under six months."

Dr. Kaufman also said turning to generic brands will bring the same relief.

"Though we recognize the name Tylenol and Motrin easily," said Kaufman. "If what's on the shelf is generic acetaminophen or generic ibuprofen that those are equivalent medications. Pharmacists and doctors never fuss about whether its name brand or not. We know that the medicines are the same and that's what we give our children."

Dr. Kaufman said ibuprofen or Motrin is not for children under 6 months even if it's the only thing on the shelf. She also said if a child's fever is less than 103-degrees, in most cases it will pass on its own.

"I don't like having to tell people that though," said Kaufman. "I want to be able to tell people that they should have access to the tools they need to be happier and comfortable when they're sick."