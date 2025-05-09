‘High 80% to 90% compliance’: TSA reports successful start to REAL ID requirements

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just a few days after the REAL ID requirements for domestic flights in the US took effect, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said that it’s been a smooth lift-off.

“We are seeing a very high rate of compliance with REAL ID licenses or acceptable alternative licenses,” Farbstein said. “We are seeing compliance rates in the high 80s and 90s in terms of percentage of people using a REAL ID license or alternative.”

As a reminder, to pass through TSA anywhere in the country, you will need any of the following acceptable forms of identification:



REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent)

State-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs)

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

In the event you still find yourself ready to travel, yet without one of those items, “The TSA officer is going to let that individual know about their noncompliance, and they will receive a little slip of paper that indicates that they are not compliant with REAL ID,” Farbstein said. “There is a code there that they can use to find out more about how to get their REAL ID.”

Now, beyond that May 7 enforcement date, Katarina Schmieder with the BBB of Upstate New York wants to ensure you don’t fall for any scams while rushing for a new ID.

“With the deadline come and gone, we could start to see some scam activity in the coming weeks and months,” Schmieder said. “The only way to get a REAL ID is by making an in-person trip to the DMV, so if you receive a text message or an email offering to handle the process for you, it’s a scam.”

Schmieder tells me as of now, they haven’t heard of any REAL ID scams locally.

“But that doesn’t mean they aren’t out there, and that doesn’t mean it’s not possible,” Schmieder said.