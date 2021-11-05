Higgins: U.S. land border to reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 8; Whirlpool Bridge at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rep. Brian Higgins (N.Y.-26) announced on Friday that the United States land border will reopen to international travelers at 12:01 a.m. on November 8; while the Whirlpool Bridge will reopen at 7 a.m. on November 8.

We have been advised that the U.S. border will reopen to Canadians at 12:01AM on Monday, November 8, 2021 (Whirlpool Bridge remains Nexus-only with a 7:00 a.m. opening). Further guidance from CBP here: https://t.co/4ekPMnm1Hc — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) November 5, 2021

The land border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.

Canadians do not need to take a COVID-19 test to get into the United States, but will need to take a COVID-19 test to return to Canada.