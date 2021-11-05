Watch
Higgins: U.S. land border to reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 8; Whirlpool Bridge at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 11:44 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 11:44:23-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rep. Brian Higgins (N.Y.-26) announced on Friday that the United States land border will reopen to international travelers at 12:01 a.m. on November 8; while the Whirlpool Bridge will reopen at 7 a.m. on November 8.

The land border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.

Canadians do not need to take a COVID-19 test to get into the United States, but will need to take a COVID-19 test to return to Canada.

